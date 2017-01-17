Erweiterte Funktionen

Morgan Stanley Announces 101% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line




17.01.17 13:20
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $1.51 billion, or $0.81 per share. This was higher than $753 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $9.02 billion. This was up from $7.74 billion last year.


Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.51 Bln. vs. $753 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 100.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 88.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $9.02 Bln vs. $7.74 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



