Morgan Stanley Announces 101% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line
17.01.17 13:20
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $1.51 billion, or $0.81 per share. This was higher than $753 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $9.02 billion. This was up from $7.74 billion last year.
Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.51 Bln. vs. $753 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 100.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 88.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $9.02 Bln vs. $7.74 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,664 €
|41,626 €
|0,038 €
|+0,09%
|17.01./14:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6174464486
|885836
|42,03 €
|18,71 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|41,50 €
|-0,56%
|13:22
|München
|41,15 €
|+0,26%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|41,465 €
|+0,25%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|41,664 €
|+0,09%
|08:01
|Xetra
|41,705 €
|0,00%
|16.01.17
|NYSE
|43,81 $
|0,00%
|13.01.17
|Berlin
|41,495 €
|-0,11%
|14:05
|Stuttgart
|41,045 €
|-0,16%
|08:04
|Düsseldorf
|41,32 €
|-0,40%
|09:42
