Morgan Stanley And UBS Reportedly To Increase Stakes In China JV




08.01.17 19:30
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) and UBS Group AG plans to increase their stakes in their investment-banking operations in mainland China, in a sign of commitment toward developing more business in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.


Foreign banks operating in China must pair with domestic brokerages in joint ventures. The joint ventures can advise on mergers and acquisitions and underwrite initial public offerings, though most don't have licenses to trade securities.


Both Morgan Stanley and UBS are planning to increase their stakes in their joint ventures to 49%, the highest threshold permitted by Chinese authorities, people familiar with the plans said. Morgan Stanley currently owns 33.3% of its joint venture and UBS 24.99%.


Morgan Stanley is expected to raise its stake in the next couple of months after it secures regulatory approval, while UBS is hoping to complete its plan within the year, the report said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



