More Than Half Of Voters Say Sessions Should Resign

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A slim majority of voters think Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied about his communications with Russian officials and should resign, according to the results of a new Quinnipiac University poll.





The poll was conducted following revelations that Sessions met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice last year despite previously telling Senators during his confirmation hearing that he did not have communications with the Russians.

Sessions argued that he was asked about an exchange of information between surrogates for President Donald Trump's campaign and intermediaries for the Russian government and said he believes he answered the question honestly.

The Attorney General said he met with the ambassador in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and not as a Trump surrogate.

However, the Quinnipiac poll found that 52 percent of voters think Sessions lied under oath during the hearing. Another 40 percent think he made an unclear statement.

Eighty-three percent of Democrats and 53 percent of independents think Sessions lied under oath compared to just 14 percent of Republicans.

The survey also showed that 51 percent of voters think Sessions should resign over the matter, while 42 percent think he should remain as Attorney General.

Not surprisingly, Democrats and independents are far more likely to say Sessions should resign than Republicans.

President Donald Trump has expressed "total" confidence in Sessions, who recused himself from investigations related to the presidential campaign.

Sixty-one percent of voters also said they are "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" about Trump's relationship with Russia.

The poll also found that 62 percent of voters think alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election is a "very important" or "somewhat important" issue.

"The gavel comes down hard on Attorney General Jeff Sessions," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "He lied and he should quit because of it, say Americans, who are clearly very concerned about the Russian affair and all the administration personnel involved with it."

The Quinnipiac survey of 1,323 voters was conducted March 2nd through 6th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

