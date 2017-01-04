Erweiterte Funktionen


More Than A Million Millennials Are Becoming Moms Each Year In US: Study




04.01.17 16:41
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Some 1.3 million Millennial women gave birth for the first time in 2015, according to recently released data from the National Center for Health Statistics, raising the total number of U.

S. women in this generation who have become mothers to more than 16 million.


Millennial women (those born from 1981 to 1997) accounted for about eight-in-ten (82 percent) U.S. births in 2015. At the same time, Millennials make up 31 percent of the adult U.S. population, and just over a third (34 percent) of the U.S. workforce.


While they now account for the vast majority of annual U.S. births, Millennial women are waiting longer to become parents than prior generations did, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of the Census Bureau's Current Population Survey data.


