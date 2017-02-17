Moody`s Corp. Q4 Income Rises 9%
17.02.17 13:21
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $237.3 million, or $1.23 per share. This was higher than $217.9 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $942.1 million. This was up from $865.9 million last year.
Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $237.3 Mln. vs. $217.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.23 vs. $1.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q4): $942.1 Mln vs. $865.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.8%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 to $5.30
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|103,31 €
|103,64 €
|-0,33 €
|-0,32%
|17.02./14:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6153691059
|915246
|103,64 €
|79,93 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|103,31 €
|-0,32%
|10:46
|Berlin
|103,90 €
|+0,97%
|14:05
|Stuttgart
|103,10 €
|+0,27%
|12:31
|München
|103,25 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|NYSE
|110,22 $
|0,00%
|16.02.17
|Frankfurt
|103,014 €
|-0,01%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|103,07 €
|-0,38%
|08:26
