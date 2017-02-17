Moody`s Corp. Q4 Income Rises 9%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody`s Corp. (MCO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $237.3 million, or $1.23 per share. This was higher than $217.9 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $942.1 million. This was up from $865.9 million last year.

Moody`s Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $237.3 Mln. vs. $217.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.23 vs. $1.09 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q4): $942.1 Mln vs. $865.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.8%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 to $5.30

