Moody's Buys Structured Finance Data And Analytics Business Of SCDM

Moody's Corp. (MCO) announced that it has acquired the structured finance data and analytics business of SCDM, a provider of analytical tools for participants in securitization markets.





SCDM, based in Frankfurt, serves a primarily European client base. The acquisition further extends the geographic footprint of Moody's Analytics' structured finance business and expands the capabilities of its growing data, analytics and reporting solutions.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition was funded from international cash on hand and is not expected to have a material impact on Moody's earnings per share in 2017.

