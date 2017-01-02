Erweiterte Funktionen

Monro Muffler Brake Appoints Brian D'Ambrosia As CFO, Effective Jan. 1




02.01.17 14:40
dpa-AFX


MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Monro Muffler Brake, Inc.

(MNRO), a provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, announced Monday that Brian D'Ambrosia has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1.


D'Ambrosia succeeds Catherine D'Amico, a long-term veteran of Monro, who will remain with the Company as Director of Special Projects at least through August 2018.


D'Ambrosia joined Monro in January 2013, and most recently served as Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer.


John Van Heel, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Brian's extensive financial and accounting expertise and strong leadership skills will be instrumental as we continue to successfully execute our growth strategy and build significant long-term value for our shareholders."


Van Heel noted that D'Amico, who has with the company for 23 years, has been integral in growing the firm's business from $78 million in sales since she joined in 1993 to nearly a billion dollars at present.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Aktuell
