Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hasbro":
 Aktien      OS    


Monopoly Letting Fans Vote On New Game Tokens




12.01.17 08:21
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monopoly players have a chance to vote for their favorite tokens.

Game owner Hasbro has launched Monopoly Token Madness Vote, where fans can pick all eight tokens.


Starting January 10 through January 31, fans worldwide can visit the game site to choose eight tokens from a list of more than 50 contenders. Along with the new options including penguin, rubber ducky and bunny slipper, players can also select from the current tokens of Scottie dog, top hat, car, thimble, boot, wheelbarrow, battleship and cat.


Hasbro will reveal the results of the vote on World MONOPOLY Day, March 19. The company will update the fan-picked MONOPOLY tokens in the MONOPOLY game hitting shelves this August.


Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming, said, "...no token - not even the Scottie dog -- is safe!. Only time will tell if fans will decide to stay with the classics, keep a few favorites or pick an entirely new line up of tokens."


Hasbro said it will also introduce the MONOPOLY Token Madness Edition which includes the current eight tokens, plus eight golden colored tokens included in the vote, available now for the approximate retail price of $19.99.


MONOPOLY, the world's favorite family game brand, is currently enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries. The tokens were introduced in 1935. These initially included car, thimble, boot, top hat and battleship, while the Scottie dog and wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s.


Back in 2013, Hasbro, though a Facebook vote, selected cat token to replace the iron token that received the lowest number of fan votes.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet!
Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
78,147 € 78,147 € -   € 0,00% 12.01./09:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4180561072 859888 82,20 € 61,59 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		78,147 € 0,00%  09.01.17
Düsseldorf 78,14 € 0,00%  11.01.17
Nasdaq 82,48 $ -0,46%  11.01.17
Stuttgart 77,118 € -0,57%  08:01
München 77,63 € -0,69%  08:00
Frankfurt 77,096 € -1,30%  08:04
Berlin 77,10 € -1,41%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte - Wettbewerber bis zu 20x höher bewertet! Übernahmeziel von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...