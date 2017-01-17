Monica Crowley Not Taking Position In Trump Administration

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.01.17 18:36
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid allegations of plagiarism, conservative author and commentator Monica Crowley revealed she will not be assuming a senior communications role in President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.


Crowley had been tapped to serve as the senior director of strategic communications for the National Security Council.


However, Crowley has come under fire after CNN uncovered multiple instances of plagiarism in her 2012 book, her columns for the Washington Times, and her 2000 Ph.D. dissertation for Columbia University.


In a statement to the Washington Times, Crowley said she has decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the Trump administration


"I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump's team and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal," Crowley said.


Retired Army Lieutenant General Mike Flynn, Trump's pick as National Security Adviser, told the Times the NSC will miss the opportunity to have Crowley as part of the team.


