Erweiterte Funktionen



Moneysupermarket.com FY16 Profit Rises; Says Group Revenues Down Currently




28.02.17 08:33
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax increased to 91.31 million pounds from 79.80 million pounds last year.


Profit after tax climbed 16 percent from last year to 73.5 million pounds or 13.4 pence per share. Adjusted earnings per share were 15.6 pence, compared to 14.5 pence a year ago.


Group revenue increased 12 percent to 316.4 million pounds from 281.7 million pounds a year ago.


Further, for 2016, the Board has recommended a final dividend of 7.1 pence per share, making the proposed full-year dividend 9.85 pence per share, a growth of 8% from last year.


The company also announced a 40 million pounds share buyback program in line with capital allocation policy.


Regarding the current trading the company said insurance revenues and the core Money business delivered strong growth in the first two months of the year. Low interest rates continued to weaken savings and current account switching and Energy is trading lower, as we have not yet run a collective switch. Consequently, Group revenues are currently behind last year.


The Board is confident of delivering its expectations for the year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,412 € 11,296 € 0,116 € +1,03% 28.02./10:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US01988P1084 607917 13,10 € 8,69 €
Werte im Artikel
4,01 plus
+3,54%
11,41 plus
+1,03%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 11,412 € +1,03%  08:20
Stuttgart 11,29 € +0,29%  08:02
Nasdaq 12,22 $ 0,00%  27.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Löschung 17.07.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...