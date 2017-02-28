Moneysupermarket.com FY16 Profit Rises; Says Group Revenues Down Currently

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax increased to 91.31 million pounds from 79.80 million pounds last year.





Profit after tax climbed 16 percent from last year to 73.5 million pounds or 13.4 pence per share. Adjusted earnings per share were 15.6 pence, compared to 14.5 pence a year ago.

Group revenue increased 12 percent to 316.4 million pounds from 281.7 million pounds a year ago.

Further, for 2016, the Board has recommended a final dividend of 7.1 pence per share, making the proposed full-year dividend 9.85 pence per share, a growth of 8% from last year.

The company also announced a 40 million pounds share buyback program in line with capital allocation policy.

Regarding the current trading the company said insurance revenues and the core Money business delivered strong growth in the first two months of the year. Low interest rates continued to weaken savings and current account switching and Energy is trading lower, as we have not yet run a collective switch. Consequently, Group revenues are currently behind last year.

The Board is confident of delivering its expectations for the year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM