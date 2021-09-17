Mondo TV - Production value well ahead

Mondo TV’s interims show a big step up in production value to €17.5m at end June (+36% y-o-y), with delivery of 26 episodes of Disco Dragon from Mondo TV France a large element. The regular stream of newsflow of sales and licensing agreements continued through H1, underpinning forecast progress for FY22. The newer deals give a broader international reach, reducing the weighting of Asia in the mix. The €10.5m funding from Atlas Special Opportunities has secured the balance sheet, allowing for the associated investment. The rating remains modest, given the continuing strong demand for original content and the proliferation of platforms.