Mondo TV - Disco Dragon has all the moves

Mondo TV posted a strong Q3 performance, with production value for 9M21 up 32% on the prior year and EBIT ahead by 20%. Encouragingly, the progress is across several key properties. A further 13 episodes of Disco Dragon were delivered by Mondo France in Q3, while Grisù, Agent 203 and Meteoheroes all continue to perform strongly. Properties in earlier stages of development are also building traction. The group is on track to meet its business plan projections and our forecasts are unchanged. The valuation remains at a significant discount to global peers.