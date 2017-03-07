Erweiterte Funktionen

Mondi Says EC Conducts Inspection At Vienna Office




07.03.17 14:38
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging and paper company Mondi Plc.

(MNDI.L) confirmed that the European Commission is conducting an inspection at its Vienna office. Mondi understands the investigation is focused on kraft paper and industrial bags.


The company said it is fully cooperating with the investigation. Mondi is committed to complying with all applicable competition laws and is not aware of any wrongdoing or contravention of the relevant legislation.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


