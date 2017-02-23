Mondi FY16 Pre-tax Profit Up 6%; Recommends Increase In Final Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Mondi":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging and paper company Mondi Plc.



(MNDI.L) reported a 6 percent increase in fiscal 2016 pre-tax profit to 843 million euros from 796 million euros a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings rose to 131.8 euro cents from 124 euro cents in the previous year.

Underlying operating profit rose 3 percent from last year to 1.37 billion euros. Underlying earnings were 137.8 euro cents per share, compared to 133.7 euro cents last year.

Group revenue for the year declined 2 percent to 6.66 billion euros from 6.82 billion euros in the prior year.

David Hathorn, Mondi Group chief executive said the company's outlook for the business remains positive.

"We expect some inflationary cost pressures across the Group and a lower forestry fair value gain. Furthermore, we anticipate a more challenging trading environment in certain uncoated fine paper markets following price erosion in Europe over the course of 2016, combined with emerging market currency volatility," Hathorn added.

The Boards of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc have recommended a final dividend of 38.19 euro cents per share, payable on May 18, 2017 to shareholders on the register on April 21, 2017. This is up from the dividend of 37.62 euro cents per share in 2015.

Together with the interim dividend of 18.81 euro cents per share, paid on 13 September 2016, this amounts to a total dividend for the year of 57.0 euro cents per share, an increase of 10 percent on the 2015 total dividend of 52.0 euro cents per share.

