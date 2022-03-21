Molten Ventures - A core tech holding through the cycle

Erweiterte Funktionen



21.03.22 12:12
Edison Investment Research

Molten Ventures is the leading listed venture capital (VC) in Europe, providing liquid exposure to Europe’s high-growth tech start-up ecosystem, through a diversified investment holding company with a proven track record. Following the sell-off of technology and growth stocks, Molten now trades at a 18% discount to the H122 NAV. This is despite Molten delivering a 20% H117–H122 NAV/share CAGR and management’s expectations for c 35% fair value growth for FY22 (implying FY22 NAV/share of c 929p). Molten offers a diversified technology portfolio across multiple segments, delivering the potential for NAV returns uncorrelated to the wider public markets. Management is confident in the outlook for the European technology sector and is focused on its Series B+ growth fund in 2022 to capitalise on the opportunity.

