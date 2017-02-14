Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces 16% Gain In Q4 Earnings

Erweiterte Funktionen



14.02.17 14:54
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $98.7 million, or $0.46 per share. This was up from $84.8 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 172.6% to $2.29 billion. This was up from $0.84 billion last year.


Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $98.7 Mln. vs. $84.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -Revenue (Q4): $2.29 Bln vs. $0.84 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 172.6%


MMMM


