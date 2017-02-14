Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces 16% Gain In Q4 Earnings
14.02.17 14:54
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $98.7 million, or $0.46 per share. This was up from $84.8 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 172.6% to $2.29 billion. This was up from $0.84 billion last year.
Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $98.7 Mln. vs. $84.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.46 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -Revenue (Q4): $2.29 Bln vs. $0.84 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 172.6%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|90,90 €
|90,90 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.02./15:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US60871R2094
|A0DPTB
|101,71 €
|79,39 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|90,90 €
|0,00%
|13.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|90,29 €
|+0,36%
|09:37
|Stuttgart
|90,593 €
|+0,10%
|08:09
|NYSE
|96,21 $
|0,00%
|13.02.17
|Frankfurt
|90,289 €
|-0,06%
|08:01