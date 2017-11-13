Erweiterte Funktionen
Modine gibt Schließung des Werks in Ko?tschach-Mauthen, Gailtal bekannt
13.11.17 18:47
news aktuell
Kötschach-Mauthen / Racine, WI (ots) -
Racine, WI - 13. November 2017 - Modine Manufacturing Company
(NYSE: MOD), globaler Marktfu?hrer in verschiedensten Technologien im
Bereich Ku?hler- und Klimatechnik musste heute bekannt geben, dass
sein Werk in Ko?tschach-Mauthen im Gailtal geschlossen werden wird.
Das Werk selbst kam erst letztes Jahr, am 30. November 2016, durch
den Kauf der Firma Luvata Heat Transfer Solutions zur Modine Familie.
Trotz der harten Arbeit der Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter und
des lokalen Management-Teams war es nicht mo?glich Kosten und
Produktion in ein wirtschaftlich gesundes Verha?ltnis zueinander zu
bringen und es mussten nachwievor finanzielle Stu?tzen des
Mutterkonzerns geleistet werden. Daher musste Modine die
schmerzliche Entscheidung treffen, die Modine Gailtal GmbH, fru?her
Luvata Gailtal GmbH nun zu schließen. Diese Maßnahme ist auch ein
Teil von Modines Langfriststrategie sein Gescha?ftsmodell durch den
Abbau von U?berkapazita?ten abzusichern und seine Produktion in
verschiedenen Werken weltweit zu konzentrieren und zu sta?rken.
Im Gailtal wurden schon lange Wa?rmetauscher und
Industrie-Vorprodukte fu?r eine Vielzahl von Ma?rkten produziert und
der Betrieb erwirtschaftete rund ?20 Millionen Euro Umsatz pro Jahr.
Die Schließung wird voraussichtlich 146 Mitarbeiterinnern und
Mitarbeiter treffen. Modine wird selbstversta?ndlich eng mit
Arbeitnehmervertretern, Gewerkschaft, Arbeiter- und Wirtschaftskammer
zusammenarbeiten um fu?r Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter sozial
vertra?gliche Lo?sungen zu finden und die Schließung sozial
abzufedern.
"Ein Werk zu schließen ist immer eine schwere Entscheidung,"
betonte Dennis Appel, Vice President, Commercial and Industrial
Solutions. "Wir bedanken uns ausdru?cklich bei unseren
Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeitern und unserem lokalen Management-Team
fu?r ihre harte und engagierte Arbeit in den letzten Jahren und
werden unser Bestes geben, um fu?r jeden Einzelen eine gute Lo?sung
zu finden" so Appel weiter. "Dennoch bleibt unser Wachstums- und
Diversifikationsstrategie ein zentrales Element unseres Unternehmens
und wir werden weiterhin dafu?r arbeiten unsere Bereiche zu sta?rken
in dem wir U?berkapazita?ten abbauen und Produktionen konzentrieren.
Dafu?r mussten wir jetzt allerdings leider auch das Werk im
Gailtal schließen. Umso wichtiger ist es jetzt fu?r uns mit allen
Betroffenen eine sozial vertra?gliche Lo?sung zu finden", so der Vice
President abschließend.
Nachdem heute die Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter, die
Betriebsra?te und das lokale Management informiert wurden, wird nun
mit dem Betriebsrat und den lokalen Gewerkschaften und o?ffentlichen
Stellen nach ada?quaten und sozial vertra?glichen Lo?sungen fu?r alle
Betroffenen gesucht. Das Werk selbst wird seine letzten Auftra?ge
abarbeiten und mit Ende der Woche seinen Betrieb einstellen.
(Schluss).
Hintergrundinfo Modine
Modine ist globaler Marktfu?hrer in verschiedensten Technologien
im Bereich Ku?hler- und Klimatechnik mit Hauptsitz in Racine im
Bundesstaat Wisconsin (USA). Mit Niederlassungen in Nord- und
Su?damerika, Asien, Afrika und Europa ist das Spezialgebiet die
Produktion von Heiz- und Ku?hlkomonenten als Zulieferer in
verschiedene Industriebereiche. Das Unternehmen ist an der New Yorker
Bo?rse notiert und erwirtschaftete im Jahr 2017 einen Umsatz von 1.5
Milliarden US-Dollar. Na?here Informationen auf www.modine.com
PRESS RELEASE Modine Announces Plans to Close Gailtal, Austria
Manufacturing facility
Racine, WI - November 13, 2017 - Modine Manufacturing Company
(NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management
technology and solutions, today announced its intention to close its
manufacturing facility in Gailtal, Austria. The facility recently
became a part of Modine with the acquisition of Luvata Heat Transfer
Solutions, including the Gailtal facility, on November 30, 2016.
Despite the hard work of its employees and the efforts made by the
management over the years to right-size the cost structure and to
fulfill the plant capacity, the plant has continued to accumulate
operating losses and to request financial support from its Parent
company. Therefore, Modine regretfully decided to liquidate Luvata
Gailtal GmbH -now Modine Gailtal GmbH. This action also reflects
Modine?s proactive focus on consistently strengthening its business
by reducing excess capacity and by operating scale production
facilities across the globe.
The Gailtal, Austria plant historically made coils for a variety
of end markets and had annual sales of approximately ?20 million, and
the closure is expected to impact approximately 146 employees. Modine
will be providing the affected employees with severance benefits and
will work closely with the local government and work councils to meet
all local regulations and to find the best solution for affected
employees.
"Making the decision to close a facility is never easy," said
Dennis Appel, Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Solutions.
"We truly thank our employees and our local management for their hard
work throughout the years and we will try our best to find good
individual solutions for every affected person. However, our
Strengthen, Diversify and Grow strategy remains a core foundational
element of our business, and as a result, we continue to look for
opportunities to strengthen our operations by reducing excess
capacity. We have therefore made the difficult decision to
consolidate our European operations by closing our manufacturing
facility in Gailtal, Austria and we are absolutely committed to
making the transition as seamless as possible for our customers and
to assisting our affected employees during the transition."
After informing the local management team, the unions and all
employees today, the company will negotiate with the unions and the
local authorities for a responsible way to close the facility down
finally by the end of the week.
About Modine
Modine, with fiscal 2017 revenues of $1.5 billion, specializes in
thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered
heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and
systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary
business units: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial &
Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). Modine
is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with
operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.
For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.
Rückfragehinweis:
Ru?ckfragehinweis fu?r Medienanfragen / Contact for media requests:
Mag. Gregor Schu?tze | SCHU?TZE. Positionierung & Public Performance
Go?lsdorfgasse 4/7 / 1010 Vienna / Austria Mobile: +43-(0)664 854 10 40 | gs@schuetze.at www.schuetze.at
Ansprechpartner im Unternehmen / Contact in the company:
Laura Puntin | Vice President - CIS EMEA Coils and Coolers
Modine Commercial and Industrial Solutions | Via Giulio Locatelli, 22 - 33050 Pocenia, Udine - Italy Telephone: +39 0432 772 001 | inquiry-poceit@modine.com
www.modine.com
Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/30616/aom
*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER
INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***
Original-Content von: Modine Gailtal GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Racine, WI - 13. November 2017 - Modine Manufacturing Company
(NYSE: MOD), globaler Marktfu?hrer in verschiedensten Technologien im
Bereich Ku?hler- und Klimatechnik musste heute bekannt geben, dass
sein Werk in Ko?tschach-Mauthen im Gailtal geschlossen werden wird.
Das Werk selbst kam erst letztes Jahr, am 30. November 2016, durch
den Kauf der Firma Luvata Heat Transfer Solutions zur Modine Familie.
Trotz der harten Arbeit der Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter und
des lokalen Management-Teams war es nicht mo?glich Kosten und
Produktion in ein wirtschaftlich gesundes Verha?ltnis zueinander zu
bringen und es mussten nachwievor finanzielle Stu?tzen des
Mutterkonzerns geleistet werden. Daher musste Modine die
schmerzliche Entscheidung treffen, die Modine Gailtal GmbH, fru?her
Luvata Gailtal GmbH nun zu schließen. Diese Maßnahme ist auch ein
Teil von Modines Langfriststrategie sein Gescha?ftsmodell durch den
Abbau von U?berkapazita?ten abzusichern und seine Produktion in
verschiedenen Werken weltweit zu konzentrieren und zu sta?rken.
Im Gailtal wurden schon lange Wa?rmetauscher und
Industrie-Vorprodukte fu?r eine Vielzahl von Ma?rkten produziert und
der Betrieb erwirtschaftete rund ?20 Millionen Euro Umsatz pro Jahr.
Die Schließung wird voraussichtlich 146 Mitarbeiterinnern und
Mitarbeiter treffen. Modine wird selbstversta?ndlich eng mit
Arbeitnehmervertretern, Gewerkschaft, Arbeiter- und Wirtschaftskammer
zusammenarbeiten um fu?r Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter sozial
vertra?gliche Lo?sungen zu finden und die Schließung sozial
abzufedern.
"Ein Werk zu schließen ist immer eine schwere Entscheidung,"
betonte Dennis Appel, Vice President, Commercial and Industrial
Solutions. "Wir bedanken uns ausdru?cklich bei unseren
Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeitern und unserem lokalen Management-Team
fu?r ihre harte und engagierte Arbeit in den letzten Jahren und
werden unser Bestes geben, um fu?r jeden Einzelen eine gute Lo?sung
zu finden" so Appel weiter. "Dennoch bleibt unser Wachstums- und
Diversifikationsstrategie ein zentrales Element unseres Unternehmens
und wir werden weiterhin dafu?r arbeiten unsere Bereiche zu sta?rken
in dem wir U?berkapazita?ten abbauen und Produktionen konzentrieren.
Dafu?r mussten wir jetzt allerdings leider auch das Werk im
Gailtal schließen. Umso wichtiger ist es jetzt fu?r uns mit allen
Betroffenen eine sozial vertra?gliche Lo?sung zu finden", so der Vice
President abschließend.
Nachdem heute die Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter, die
Betriebsra?te und das lokale Management informiert wurden, wird nun
mit dem Betriebsrat und den lokalen Gewerkschaften und o?ffentlichen
Stellen nach ada?quaten und sozial vertra?glichen Lo?sungen fu?r alle
Betroffenen gesucht. Das Werk selbst wird seine letzten Auftra?ge
abarbeiten und mit Ende der Woche seinen Betrieb einstellen.
(Schluss).
Hintergrundinfo Modine
Modine ist globaler Marktfu?hrer in verschiedensten Technologien
im Bereich Ku?hler- und Klimatechnik mit Hauptsitz in Racine im
Bundesstaat Wisconsin (USA). Mit Niederlassungen in Nord- und
Su?damerika, Asien, Afrika und Europa ist das Spezialgebiet die
Produktion von Heiz- und Ku?hlkomonenten als Zulieferer in
verschiedene Industriebereiche. Das Unternehmen ist an der New Yorker
Bo?rse notiert und erwirtschaftete im Jahr 2017 einen Umsatz von 1.5
Milliarden US-Dollar. Na?here Informationen auf www.modine.com
PRESS RELEASE Modine Announces Plans to Close Gailtal, Austria
Manufacturing facility
Racine, WI - November 13, 2017 - Modine Manufacturing Company
(NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management
technology and solutions, today announced its intention to close its
manufacturing facility in Gailtal, Austria. The facility recently
became a part of Modine with the acquisition of Luvata Heat Transfer
Solutions, including the Gailtal facility, on November 30, 2016.
Despite the hard work of its employees and the efforts made by the
management over the years to right-size the cost structure and to
fulfill the plant capacity, the plant has continued to accumulate
operating losses and to request financial support from its Parent
company. Therefore, Modine regretfully decided to liquidate Luvata
Gailtal GmbH -now Modine Gailtal GmbH. This action also reflects
Modine?s proactive focus on consistently strengthening its business
by reducing excess capacity and by operating scale production
facilities across the globe.
The Gailtal, Austria plant historically made coils for a variety
of end markets and had annual sales of approximately ?20 million, and
the closure is expected to impact approximately 146 employees. Modine
will be providing the affected employees with severance benefits and
will work closely with the local government and work councils to meet
all local regulations and to find the best solution for affected
employees.
"Making the decision to close a facility is never easy," said
Dennis Appel, Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Solutions.
"We truly thank our employees and our local management for their hard
work throughout the years and we will try our best to find good
individual solutions for every affected person. However, our
Strengthen, Diversify and Grow strategy remains a core foundational
element of our business, and as a result, we continue to look for
opportunities to strengthen our operations by reducing excess
capacity. We have therefore made the difficult decision to
consolidate our European operations by closing our manufacturing
facility in Gailtal, Austria and we are absolutely committed to
making the transition as seamless as possible for our customers and
to assisting our affected employees during the transition."
After informing the local management team, the unions and all
employees today, the company will negotiate with the unions and the
local authorities for a responsible way to close the facility down
finally by the end of the week.
About Modine
Modine, with fiscal 2017 revenues of $1.5 billion, specializes in
thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered
heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and
systems to diversified global markets through its three complementary
business units: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial &
Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). Modine
is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with
operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.
For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.
Rückfragehinweis:
Ru?ckfragehinweis fu?r Medienanfragen / Contact for media requests:
Mag. Gregor Schu?tze | SCHU?TZE. Positionierung & Public Performance
Go?lsdorfgasse 4/7 / 1010 Vienna / Austria Mobile: +43-(0)664 854 10 40 | gs@schuetze.at www.schuetze.at
Ansprechpartner im Unternehmen / Contact in the company:
Laura Puntin | Vice President - CIS EMEA Coils and Coolers
Modine Commercial and Industrial Solutions | Via Giulio Locatelli, 22 - 33050 Pocenia, Udine - Italy Telephone: +39 0432 772 001 | inquiry-poceit@modine.com
www.modine.com
Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/30616/aom
*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER
INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***
Original-Content von: Modine Gailtal GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Aktuell