Modine gibt Schließung des Werks in Ko?tschach-Mauthen, Gailtal bekannt

Kötschach-Mauthen / Racine, WI (ots) -Racine, WI - 13. November 2017 - Modine Manufacturing Company(NYSE: MOD), globaler Marktfu?hrer in verschiedensten Technologien imBereich Ku?hler- und Klimatechnik musste heute bekannt geben, dasssein Werk in Ko?tschach-Mauthen im Gailtal geschlossen werden wird.Das Werk selbst kam erst letztes Jahr, am 30. November 2016, durchden Kauf der Firma Luvata Heat Transfer Solutions zur Modine Familie.Trotz der harten Arbeit der Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter unddes lokalen Management-Teams war es nicht mo?glich Kosten undProduktion in ein wirtschaftlich gesundes Verha?ltnis zueinander zubringen und es mussten nachwievor finanzielle Stu?tzen desMutterkonzerns geleistet werden. Daher musste Modine dieschmerzliche Entscheidung treffen, die Modine Gailtal GmbH, fru?herLuvata Gailtal GmbH nun zu schließen. Diese Maßnahme ist auch einTeil von Modines Langfriststrategie sein Gescha?ftsmodell durch denAbbau von U?berkapazita?ten abzusichern und seine Produktion inverschiedenen Werken weltweit zu konzentrieren und zu sta?rken.Im Gailtal wurden schon lange Wa?rmetauscher undIndustrie-Vorprodukte fu?r eine Vielzahl von Ma?rkten produziert undder Betrieb erwirtschaftete rund ?20 Millionen Euro Umsatz pro Jahr.Die Schließung wird voraussichtlich 146 Mitarbeiterinnern undMitarbeiter treffen. Modine wird selbstversta?ndlich eng mitArbeitnehmervertretern, Gewerkschaft, Arbeiter- und Wirtschaftskammerzusammenarbeiten um fu?r Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter sozialvertra?gliche Lo?sungen zu finden und die Schließung sozialabzufedern."Ein Werk zu schließen ist immer eine schwere Entscheidung,"betonte Dennis Appel, Vice President, Commercial and IndustrialSolutions. "Wir bedanken uns ausdru?cklich bei unserenMitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeitern und unserem lokalen Management-Teamfu?r ihre harte und engagierte Arbeit in den letzten Jahren undwerden unser Bestes geben, um fu?r jeden Einzelen eine gute Lo?sungzu finden" so Appel weiter. "Dennoch bleibt unser Wachstums- undDiversifikationsstrategie ein zentrales Element unseres Unternehmensund wir werden weiterhin dafu?r arbeiten unsere Bereiche zu sta?rkenin dem wir U?berkapazita?ten abbauen und Produktionen konzentrieren.Dafu?r mussten wir jetzt allerdings leider auch das Werk imGailtal schließen. Umso wichtiger ist es jetzt fu?r uns mit allenBetroffenen eine sozial vertra?gliche Lo?sung zu finden", so der VicePresident abschließend.Nachdem heute die Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter, dieBetriebsra?te und das lokale Management informiert wurden, wird nunmit dem Betriebsrat und den lokalen Gewerkschaften und o?ffentlichenStellen nach ada?quaten und sozial vertra?glichen Lo?sungen fu?r alleBetroffenen gesucht. Das Werk selbst wird seine letzten Auftra?geabarbeiten und mit Ende der Woche seinen Betrieb einstellen.(Schluss).Hintergrundinfo ModineModine ist globaler Marktfu?hrer in verschiedensten Technologienim Bereich Ku?hler- und Klimatechnik mit Hauptsitz in Racine imBundesstaat Wisconsin (USA). Mit Niederlassungen in Nord- undSu?damerika, Asien, Afrika und Europa ist das Spezialgebiet dieProduktion von Heiz- und Ku?hlkomonenten als Zulieferer inverschiedene Industriebereiche. Das Unternehmen ist an der New YorkerBo?rse notiert und erwirtschaftete im Jahr 2017 einen Umsatz von 1.5Milliarden US-Dollar. Na?here Informationen auf www.modine.comPRESS RELEASE Modine Announces Plans to Close Gailtal, AustriaManufacturing facilityRacine, WI - November 13, 2017 - Modine Manufacturing Company(NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal managementtechnology and solutions, today announced its intention to close itsmanufacturing facility in Gailtal, Austria. The facility recentlybecame a part of Modine with the acquisition of Luvata Heat TransferSolutions, including the Gailtal facility, on November 30, 2016.Despite the hard work of its employees and the efforts made by themanagement over the years to right-size the cost structure and tofulfill the plant capacity, the plant has continued to accumulateoperating losses and to request financial support from its Parentcompany. Therefore, Modine regretfully decided to liquidate LuvataGailtal GmbH -now Modine Gailtal GmbH. This action also reflectsModine?s proactive focus on consistently strengthening its businessby reducing excess capacity and by operating scale productionfacilities across the globe.The Gailtal, Austria plant historically made coils for a varietyof end markets and had annual sales of approximately ?20 million, andthe closure is expected to impact approximately 146 employees. Modinewill be providing the affected employees with severance benefits andwill work closely with the local government and work councils to meetall local regulations and to find the best solution for affectedemployees."Making the decision to close a facility is never easy," saidDennis Appel, Vice President, Commercial and Industrial Solutions."We truly thank our employees and our local management for their hardwork throughout the years and we will try our best to find goodindividual solutions for every affected person. However, ourStrengthen, Diversify and Grow strategy remains a core foundationalelement of our business, and as a result, we continue to look foropportunities to strengthen our operations by reducing excesscapacity. We have therefore made the difficult decision toconsolidate our European operations by closing our manufacturingfacility in Gailtal, Austria and we are absolutely committed tomaking the transition as seamless as possible for our customers andto assisting our affected employees during the transition."After informing the local management team, the unions and allemployees today, the company will negotiate with the unions and thelocal authorities for a responsible way to close the facility downfinally by the end of the week.About ModineModine, with fiscal 2017 revenues of $1.5 billion, specializes inthermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineeredheating and cooling components, original equipment products, andsystems to diversified global markets through its three complementarybusiness units: Vehicular Thermal Solutions (VTS); Commercial &Industrial Solutions (CIS); and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). Modineis a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), withoperations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.Rückfragehinweis:Ru?ckfragehinweis fu?r Medienanfragen / Contact for media requests:Mag. Gregor Schu?tze | SCHU?TZE. Positionierung & Public PerformanceGo?lsdorfgasse 4/7 / 1010 Vienna / Austria Mobile: +43-(0)664 854 10 40 | gs@schuetze.at www.schuetze.atAnsprechpartner im Unternehmen / Contact in the company:Laura Puntin | Vice President - CIS EMEA Coils and CoolersModine Commercial and Industrial Solutions | Via Giulio Locatelli, 22 - 33050 Pocenia, Udine - Italy Telephone: +39 0432 772 001 | inquiry-poceit@modine.comwww.modine.comDigitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/30616/aom*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHERINHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***Original-Content von: Modine Gailtal GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell