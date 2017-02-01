Mobile Orders Leads To Long Lines At Starbucks

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Starbucks":

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks' popular mobile order-and-pay option has been so successful, it resulted in the opposite effect the company intended.



The higher mobile order resulted in long and crowed lines in the pickup areas, creating anxiety among some customers. According to the firm, the higher volume demand caused slow service and lower than expected sales growth.

The coffee giant's stock recently was hit by its first quarter results, where earnings met analyst estimates but on weaker than expected revenues. In its announcement, the company said mobile order and pay represented 7% of U.S. company-operated transactions in the quarter, up from 3% in the prior year. Mobile Payment reached 27% of U.S. company-operated transactions.

U.S. comparable store sales increased 3% with a 5% increase in average ticket, but transactions decreased 2%. The U.S. comps growth reportedly was Starbucks' lowest sales growth since the financial crisis. The crowded counters where people get their drinks, due to higher mobile ordering, actually drove some customers away.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, on the company's earnings call, said, "Starbucks is outperforming by significant margins anyone of scale in the restaurant and retail industry, engaging more deeply, frequently and expanding our base of customers more effectively and reliably."

Schultz, who steps down in April, added that a growing number of stores are challenged to keep up with volume demands, and that the company is focused on fixing the problem.

The CEO- designate Kevin Johnson on the earnings call noted that 1,200 Starbucks locations now get 20 percent or more of their orders through mobile order and payment. A year ago, the number of locations were just 13 with the same number of orders.

The company reportedly is testing new digital enhancements, including text message notifications to let know the customers' drinks are ready.

