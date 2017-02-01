Mnuchin, Price Clear Senate Committee Despite Democratic Boycott

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite a continued Democratic boycott, two of President Donald Trump's controversial Cabinet nominees were approved by the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday.





The Republican members of the committee voted unanimously to advance the nominations of former Goldman Sachs (GS) executive Steven Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary and Congressman Tom Price, R-Ga., as Health And Human Services Secretary.

The votes came after Republicans used a procedural maneuver to eliminate the requirement that at least one Democrat must be present for the committee to vote.

"We took some unprecedented actions today due to the unprecedented obstruction on the part of our colleagues," said Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.

Hatch lashed out at the Democrats for the boycott on Tuesday, accusing his colleagues from the other side of the aisle of "acting like idiots."

Democrats had been seeking to block the votes amid accusations that Mnuchin and Price gave inaccurate and misleading testimony and responses to questions to the committee.

Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the top Democrat on the committee, claimed Republicans chose to break the rules in the face of strong evidence of the two nominees' serious ethical problems.

"Today, for the first time in history, the Senate Finance Committee broke the rules to push through on a partisan basis two nominees," Wyden said in a statement following the votes.

He added, "One, Congressman Tom Price, whose stock trades call into question whether he will work in the public interest or his own, and the other, Steven Mnuchin, who appears to have misled the committee on his company's foreclosure practices after the Great Recession."

Even with the Democratic opposition, Mnuchin and Price are expected to be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate.

