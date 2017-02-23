Mnuchin Committed To Significant Tax Reform By August Recess

Erweiterte Funktionen


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is committed to significant tax reform and said the administration wants to get a package through Congress before the August recess.


In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday, Mnuchin said he is working closely with the leadership in the House and Senate on a combined tax plan.


"The first, most important thing that will impact growth is a tax plan, so we are committed to passing tax reform," Mnuchin said.


He added, "It's going to be focused on middle-income tax cuts and simplification in making the business tax competitive with the rest of the world, which has been a big problem."


Mnuchin suggested that any reduction in taxes on the upper class would be offset by the elimination of tax deductions.


The Treasury Secretary also said the administration is looking into a provision in the House Republican plan known as the border adjustment tax.


Mnuchin acknowledged there are some concerns about the plan, which would raise taxes on imported goods and services. The proposal has faced considerable criticism from major retailers.


"We're listening. We understand the concerns. We're going to have a plan to address those concerns," Mnuchin said.


Mnuchin also said the administration is still aiming for sustainable economic growth of 3 percent or more but cautioned that the tax reform plan will take time to impact the economy.


