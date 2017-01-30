Erweiterte Funktionen

Mitsubishi Motors Dec. Sales, Production Up




30.01.17 10:00
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

(MMTOF.PK, 7211) Monday said its Domestic sales for the month of December grew 94.6 percent to 6,616 vehicles, while Exports for the month rose 84.2 percent to 32,049.


Total production for the month of December surged 103.9 percent to 99,201 units.



For the month, the Group's Domestic production increased 99 percent to 52,724 units, and Overseas production surged 110 percent to 46,477 units.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



