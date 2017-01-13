Mitchells & Butlers 15-week LFL Sales Up 1.7%

Erweiterte Funktionen



13.01.17 08:28
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc (MAB.L, MLB) reported that its like-for-like sales for the 15 weeks to 7 January 2017 were up 1.7%. Total sales increased by 2.3% in the year-to-date period.

The Group said trading over the festive period was particularly strong across all brands, with like-for-like sales growth of 4.7% for the four weeks to 7 January 2017.


Phil Urban, Chief Executive, stated: "We are starting to benefit from the many initiatives we continue to put in place, which gives us confidence in successfully delivering our strategic priorities going into the new year and a performance in line with the Board's expectations."


The Group noted that the increased cost pressure is expected to lead to margins being lower than last year.


