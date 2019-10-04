"Misery, suffering and despair do not have a nationality"/ Bedford-Strohm and Leoluca Orlando renew Palermo Appeal. EKD Council chair appointed honorary citizen of Palermo

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Citizen":

Hannover (ots) - "Misery, suffering and despair do not have anationality. And faith, hope and love do not have a nationality."Four months after their joint Palermo Appeal, Leoluca Orland, mayorof Palermo, and Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, chair of the Councilof the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), have again launched anurgent appeal to the European Commission and to the governments andparliaments of European Union member states. The appeal calls for therelease of all confiscated search and rescue ships."The criminalisation and prevention of civil search and rescueoperations must stop," Orlando and Bedford-Strohm declare in thedocument published today in Palermo. At the same time they call forthe resumption of government search and rescue operations in theMediterranean. "Saving lives at sea is a public responsibility thatmust be assumed by European governments." The EU governments have sofar no clear vision of a solution of the humanitarian disaster thathas been playing out for years now in the Mediterranean.The renewed appeal underlines the Palermo Appeal of June thisyear, in which Palermo's mayor and the EKD Council chair called for aEuropean distribution mechanism for boat refugees. The appeal drewsupport from many mayors of cities and municipalities, along withrepresentatives of churches and civil society all over Europe.The appeal was published today parallel to the event at which EKDCouncil Chair Bedford-Strohm was awarded the honorary citizenship ofthe City of Palermo. At the ceremony in the town hall, Mayor Leolucastated: "I got the idea of awarding honorary citizenship to BishopHeinrich Bedford-Strohm because we share many ideas relating toimmigration policy, a culture of welcome, asylum law and rescue fromdistress at sea." Like Palermo, the mayor added, the EvangelicalChurch in Germany and the bishop, in particular, were committed tofinding a solution to an epoch-making phenomenon, in order to assistpeople fleeing from war, terror and persecution in search of a betterlife.Bedford-Strohm replied: "I thank the people of Palermo and itsmayor Leoluca Orlando for showing that politics with a human face ispossible. That a city of openness and solidarity is a better placefor everyone - for those who have been at home here for a long timeand for those who are just beginning to be at home here. (...) I canproudly say today that I am a Palermitan."The bishop added that he was also glad of the appreciation shownto the countless volunteers in churches and in civil societyorganisations who were associated with this award."I accept this honour in their place: those who care for people inneed - be it through the integration of refugees, be it throughrescuing people from the sea, or supporting development projects ordisaster relief - they all make an invaluable contribution to a worldin which one day, every human being can live in dignity."The Palermo declaration reads as follows: "The new EuropeanParliament has begun its work. The new European Commission will mostprobably do the same on 1 November. Yet in Europe there are stillstrong tensions, populist and extremist tendencies, intolerance andracism. And the European governments continue to have no clear visionof a solution to the humanitarian disaster that has been playing outfor years in the Mediterranean.People are still trying to cross first the desert and then theMediterranean to flee war, terror and persecution and seek a moredignified life in Europe. And that although the southern externalborder of our continent is still the deadliest border in the world:at least 994 people have drowned in the Mediterranean so far in 2019and the unknown figures of victims is estimated at many times more.Meeting in Malta in September, the interior ministers of severalEuropean states expressed the wish to find a sustainable politicalsolution for the rescue and distribution of boat refugees. We hopethat this will rapidly lead to a broader coalition of European statesshowing solidarity and assuming the responsibility for those peoplerescued in the Mediterranean. In addition, a long-term, Europe-widesolution is required for the humane reception of refugees andagreement on reforms to the Common European Asylum System.Together with mayors of cities and municipalities, churches andcivil society all over Europe, we therefore direct our renewed appealto the governments, parliaments and the Commission of the EuropeanUnion:- Make the right to life and saving lives at sea a moral and legalobligation! Saving lives at sea is a public responsibility that mustbe assumed by European governments. We therefore call for theimmediate resumption of government search and rescue operations inthe Mediterranean.- End the criminalisation and prevention of civil search andrescue operations! In view of the urgency of saving human lives atsea we call for the release of all confiscated or detained rescuevessels.- Continue to take effective steps towards creating a functioningand humane asylum system with high reception standards at theEuropean level, including a fair sharing of responsibility. Refugeesneed security, protection and a perspective for the future. Hence wehope for a policy that will respect the human dignity and humanrights of refugees and migrants instead of relying on deterrence andclosed borders."Hanover/Palermo, 4 October 2019EKD Press OfficeCarsten SplittPressekontakt:Carsten SplittEvangelische Kirche in DeutschlandPressestelleStabsstelle KommunikationHerrenhäuser Strasse 12D-30419 HannoverTelefon: 0511 - 2796 - 269E-Mail: presse@ekd.deOriginal-Content von: EKD Evangelische Kirche in Deutschland, übermittelt durch news aktuell