Miscellaneous: Update on return of capital

27 JANUARY 2017

NORTHERN INVESTORS COMPANY PLC

UPDATE ON RETURN OF CAPITAL

The Company confirms that, in accordance with the Return of Capital approved by Shareholders on 19 January 2017, details of which were set out in a Circular to Shareholders published on 21 December 2016, the B shares to which Shareholders became entitled have now been issued and, shortly afterwards, redeemed.





Shareholders became entitled to receive 5 B Shares for each Ordinary Share held by them on the Return of Capital Record Date by way of a bonus issue. The B Shares were redeemed on 24 January 2017 in accordance with their terms at a price of 50 pence per B Share, equivalent to a return of capital of 250 pence per Ordinary Share. Settlement will take place on 31 January 2017 into CREST or by cheque. Shareholders will also receive a B Share dividend equivalent to approximately 0.1 pence per Ordinary Share, payable on 3 February 2017 to mandated bank accounts or by cheque.

