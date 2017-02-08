Millicom International Q4 Adj. Profit Rises; Sees EBITDA, Revenue Growth In 2017

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Millicom":

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Millicom International Cellular S.



A. (MICC, MIICF.PK) reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter despite lower revenues.

The company's net loss for the fourth quarter was $143 million, narrower than loss of $426 million in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.39 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $566 million, up 3.1 percent from $549 million in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the quarter declined 2.6 percent to $1.59 billion from $1.64 billion last year. Organic service revenue for the quarter declined 2.1 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Millicom International projects organic service revenue growth in the low single-digit range and ahead of the growth it achieved in 2016.

The company also expects fiscal 2017 EBITDA organic growth in the mid-to-high single digit range and operating cash flow growth of around 10 percent.

"Whilst we expect robust competition in Colombia to continue, and voice and SMS revenues across Latam to decline further through 2017, the lower weighting of these within our overall mix, combined with further strong growth in our mobile data, home and B2B revenues, allows us to be more confident about our revenue growth outlook in 2017," Millicom said.

At the AGM to be convened on 4 May 2017, the company's board will propose payment of an unchanged ordinary dividend of $2.64 per share.

Millicom said on 7 February 2017, it announced the sale of its business in Senegal for $129 million. The company has also announced its intention to sell a 22 percent stake in Helios Towers Africa.

