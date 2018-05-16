Erweiterte Funktionen


Millenial Lithium stock: How much longer will the downwards trend continue?




16.05.18 21:19
Finanztrends

Except January, the Millenial Lithium stock has been falling over the entire year. Until today the total downfall amounts to 40 %. In March the stock broke through the super trend line on the weekly basis.


The stochastics shows a buy signal on the weekly basis. Even the Aroon trend indicator is moving into the direction of a upwards trend.

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

