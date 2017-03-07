Erweiterte Funktionen


Milestone Group PLC : Posting of Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting




07.03.17 17:15
dpa-AFX


MILESTONE GROUP PLC


("Milestone" or the "Company")


Posting of Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting




The Company announces its audited annual report and accounts for the year to 30 September 2016 has been posted to shareholders.




Furthermore, the Company has posted a Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders. The Annual General Meeting will be held at the offices of WeWork, 1 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EX, at 11:00am on Thursday 30 March 2017.









For further information:




Milestone Group PLC


Deborah White, Chief Executive Tel: 0207 929 7826




Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser


Liam Murray/Sandy Jamieson Tel: 0207 213 0880




Hybridan LLP, Broker


Claire Louise Noyce Tel: 0203 764 2341




Walbrook PR Limited, PR


Gary Middleton/Paul Cornelius/Paul Whittington Tel: 0207 933 8780










