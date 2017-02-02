Milestone Group PLC : Directorate change

MILESTONE GROUP PLC ("Milestone" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

The Company announces that it proposes to appoint Sean Sydenham, who is currently engaged as an adviser to the Company on a consultancy basis, as Non- Executive Director to the Company.



Sean will join the Milestone Board subject to completion of the normal regulatory due diligence, and a further announcement will be made in due course.

David Hill, Non-Executive Director of Milestone, has decided to step down from the board to focus upon his other business interests. The Board wishes to record its thanks to Mr. Hill for his services to the Company since joining in 2011.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information:

Milestone Group PLC

Deborah White, Chief Executive Tel: 0207 929 7826

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser

Liam Murray/Sandy Jamieson Tel: 0207 213 0880

Hybridan LLP, Broker

Claire Louise Noyce Tel: 0203 764 2341

Walbrook PR Limited, PR

Gary Middleton/Paul Cornelius/Paul Whittington Tel: 0207 933 8780

