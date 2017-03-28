Mild Pressure Tipped For China Stock Market

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 25 points or 0.8 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,265-point plateau, and the market may extend its losses on Tuesday.





The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower amid a lack of catalysts, nudged lower by weakness in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed but little changed, and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished barely lower on Monday as losses from the properties, telecoms and resource stocks were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index eased 2.49 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 3,266.96 after trading between 3,262.12 and 3,283.24. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 7.33 points or 0.36 percent to end at 2,039.41.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China climbed 0.92 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.55 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.28 percent, Vanke skidded 1.35 percent, Gemdale dropped 1.29 percent, PetroChina shed 0.50 percent, China Shenhua fell 0.21 percent and China Unicom plunged 1.70 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.

The NASDAQ added 11.64 points or 0.2 percent to 5,840.37, while the Dow shed 45.74 points or 0.2 percent to 20,550.98 and the S&P 500 fell 2.39 points or 0.1 percent to 2,341.59.

The initial drop by stocks followed the decision by Republican leaders to withdraw their bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act amid a lack of support.

The inability to advance the bill has cast doubt on President Trump's ability to deliver on promises of increased infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation.

Crude oil futures fell Monday, extending recent losses on concerns about the lingering global supply glut. WTI crude fell 24 cents or 0.5 percent to $47.73 a barrel.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

