Erweiterte Funktionen



Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Transaction in Own Shares




19.01.17 16:05
dpa-AFX


Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")


(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)


Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the "Fund")


19 January, 2017


Purchase of Redeemable Participating Preference Shares into Treasury


The Company announces that it purchased today for cash 100,000 redeemable participating preference shares each of no par value in the Fund, a cell of the Company.

 The shares were purchased at a price per share of 104.75 pence.  The shares will be held in treasury.


Voting Rights and Capital


Following this transaction, the Fund's total issued share capital is 124,682,250 redeemable participating preference shares, of which 17,995,000 shares are held in treasury.  Accordingly, the number of shares with voting rights in issue is 106,687,250.  This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.


For further information please contact:


JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited Assistant Secretary +44 (0)1481 702 400


Dean Orrico Director +1 203 709 4016


Canaccord Genuity Limited Andrew Zychowski / Helen Goldsmith


+44 (0)20 7523 8000




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Middlefield Canadian Income PCC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV32B15PV03R33


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,218 € 1,205 € 0,013 € +1,08% 19.01./17:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B15PV034 A0MV32 1,27 € 0,83 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 1,218 € +1,08%  17:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...