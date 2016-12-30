Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value


Middlefield Canadian Income PCC


Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)


Net Asset Value


As at the close of business on 29 December 2016 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 119.70 pence (including accrued income).


Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.



Enquiries:


JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited 01534 700 000





