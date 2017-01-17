Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Holding(s) in Company

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the "Fund")

17 January, 2017

Purchase of Redeemable Participating Preference Shares into Treasury

The Company announces that it purchased today for cash 50,000 redeemable participating preference shares each of no par value in the Fund, a cell of the Company.



The shares were purchased at a price per share of 106 pence. The shares will be held in treasury.

Voting Rights and Capital

Following this transaction, the Fund's total issued share capital is 124,682,250 redeemable participating preference shares, of which 17,895,000 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the number of shares with voting rights in issue is 106,787,250. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited Assistant Secretary +44 (0)1481 702 400

Dean Orrico Director +1 203 709 4016

Canaccord Genuity Limited Andrew Zychowski / Helen Goldsmith

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

