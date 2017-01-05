Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Dividend Declaration

Erweiterte Funktionen



                        5 January 2017


Dividend Announcement



Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 1.25 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the "Fund").


The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, 31 January 2017 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 13 January 2017.  The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 12 January 2017.


The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT.  The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.  As at 30 December 2016, the asset class weightings of the Fund's portfolio were:



+----------------------------------+---------------------+ 

|           Asset Class            | Portfolio Weighting |
+----------------------------------+---------------------+ 
| Real Estate                      |        21.0%        |
+----------------------------------+---------------------+ 
| Financials                       |        16.0%        |
+----------------------------------+---------------------+ 
| Energy                           |        15.5%        |
+----------------------------------+---------------------+ 
| Pipelines                        |        12.2%        |
+----------------------------------+---------------------+ 
| Power & Utilities                |        6.6%         |
+----------------------------------+---------------------+ 
| Materials                        |        5.8%         |
+----------------------------------+---------------------+ 
| Industrials                      |        5.8%         |
+----------------------------------+---------------------+ 
| Bonds and Convertible Debentures |        5.1%         |
+----------------------------------+---------------------+ 
| Health Care                      |        4.9%         |
+----------------------------------+---------------------+ 
| Technology                       |        3.1%         |
+----------------------------------+---------------------+ 
| Consumer Discretionary           |        2.6%         |
+----------------------------------+---------------------+ 
| Other                            |        1.4%         |
+----------------------------------+---------------------+



For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned:



    Dean Orrico Assistant Secretary President JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited Middlefield International Limited Tel.: 01481 702400 Tel.: 01203 7094016






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Middlefield Canadian Income PCC via GlobeNewswire



