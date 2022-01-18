Midatech Pharma - Q-Sphera partnership with Janssen expanded

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Midatech Pharma":

Midatech Pharma (Midatech) has announced the extension of its Q-Sphera R&D collaboration deal with Janssen, its European partner since July 2020. The extension includes further optimisation (bio delivery) of Janssen’s experimental monoclonal antibody (mAb), which Midatech had successfully encapsulated using its Q-Sphera technology, as announced in June 2021. The company has an existing three-asset collaboration agreement with Janssen (to develop long-acting injectable versions of its undisclosed active pharmaceutical ingredients) and delivered proof-of-concept on two of the programmes in H221 (MTX214 and MTX216).