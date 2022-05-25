Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Midatech Pharma":
 Aktien    


Midatech Pharma - Pipeline delivery key to future outlook




25.05.22 08:28
Edison Investment Research

Midatech’s FY21 results continued to reflect financial prudence (following the March 2020 business realignment), with normalised operating loss improving to £7m (£10.7m in FY20) despite a much broader R&D pipeline. Clinical asset MTX110 (MidaSolve platform), already in Phase I for orphan DIPG and medulloblastoma brain cancers, is expected to commence a Phase I study in mid-2022 for recurrent glioblastoma, an opportunity more than 30 times the size of the other two combined. We believe visibility from the Q-Sphera pipeline will improve investor confidence. With the current cash balance (£10.1m at the end of FY21) only sufficient to fund operations to early 2023, we anticipate that potential partnerships and/or licensing deals will de-risk the near-term outlook.

Aktuell
Uran Vervielfachungschance Jetzt: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
466% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0865 € 0,087 € -0,0005 € -0,57% 25.05./11:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKT14T00 A2P0D8 0,53 € 0,087 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,115 € +0,88%  11:35
Frankfurt 0,0865 € -0,57%  09:07
Stuttgart 0,105 € -0,94%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die beste neue Lithium-Aktie: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 235% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...