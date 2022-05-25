Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Midatech Pharma":
Midatech Pharma - Pipeline delivery key to future outlook
25.05.22 08:28
Edison Investment Research
Midatech’s FY21 results continued to reflect financial prudence (following the March 2020 business realignment), with normalised operating loss improving to £7m (£10.7m in FY20) despite a much broader R&D pipeline. Clinical asset MTX110 (MidaSolve platform), already in Phase I for orphan DIPG and medulloblastoma brain cancers, is expected to commence a Phase I study in mid-2022 for recurrent glioblastoma, an opportunity more than 30 times the size of the other two combined. We believe visibility from the Q-Sphera pipeline will improve investor confidence. With the current cash balance (£10.1m at the end of FY21) only sufficient to fund operations to early 2023, we anticipate that potential partnerships and/or licensing deals will de-risk the near-term outlook.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0865 €
|0,087 €
|-0,0005 €
|-0,57%
|25.05./11:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BKT14T00
|A2P0D8
|0,53 €
|0,087 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.