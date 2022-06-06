Erweiterte Funktionen

Midatech Pharma - MTX110’s path to market fast-tracked in rGBM




06.06.22 08:20
Edison Investment Research

In a positive development, Midatech has announced the US FDA has granted fast-track designation for its lead clinical asset, MTX110 in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). This should allow to company to apply for a fast-track approval and a potentially faster market entry, provided supportive Phase II data are obtained. MTX110 is expected to start a Phase I study in (rGBM) in mid-2022 with early progression-free survival data expected by Q422. The stock closed up 24.4% following the announcement.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,092 € 0,122 € -0,03 € -24,59% 06.06./11:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKT14T00 A2P0D8 0,53 € 0,087 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,138 € 0,00%  08:09
Berlin 0,126 € -15,44%  10:00
Frankfurt 0,092 € -24,59%  09:30
  = Realtime
