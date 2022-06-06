Erweiterte Funktionen
Midatech Pharma - MTX110’s path to market fast-tracked in rGBM
06.06.22 08:20
Edison Investment Research
In a positive development, Midatech has announced the US FDA has granted fast-track designation for its lead clinical asset, MTX110 in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). This should allow to company to apply for a fast-track approval and a potentially faster market entry, provided supportive Phase II data are obtained. MTX110 is expected to start a Phase I study in (rGBM) in mid-2022 with early progression-free survival data expected by Q422. The stock closed up 24.4% following the announcement.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,092 €
|0,122 €
|-0,03 €
|-24,59%
|06.06./11:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BKT14T00
|A2P0D8
|0,53 €
|0,087 €
