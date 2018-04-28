Erweiterte Funktionen

Microsoft stock: Windows 10 Light ahead?




28.04.18 11:55
Finanztrends

Is Microsoft working on a light version of Windows 10? This speculation arose after a user posted a screenshot, showing him trying to install the current Insider Build of the operations system. In the section to choose an operations system the entry “Windows 10 Lean” popped up.


Since this system requires 2GB less than other versions and requires no driver, many ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

