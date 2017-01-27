Microsoft Q2 Profit Tops Street On Cloud Growth

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Software giant Microsoft Corp.



(MSFT), Thursday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter that trumped analysts' estimates, driven largely by strong growth in cloud business.

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft reported second-quarter profit of $5.20 billion or $0.66 per share, up from last year's profit of $5.02 billion or $0.62 per share.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.84 per share. On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $24.09 billion from $23.80 billion last year. Adjusted revenues for the quarter were $26.1 billion. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $25.28 billion for the quarter.

Intelligent Cloud segment, which includes its Azure on-demand computing services, revenues increased 8 percent to $6.86 billion, with Azure revenues surging 93 percent.

"Our customers are seeing greater value and opportunity as we partner with them through their digital transformation," said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer at Microsoft. "Accelerating advancements in AI across our platforms and services will provide further opportunity to drive growth in the Microsoft Cloud."

Under Satya Nadella, Microsoft has been transforming itself and focusing more on cloud-based services as PC shipments continue to drop.

Revenues in productivity and business processes grew 10 percent to $7.38 billion. Revenues in More Personal Computing segment, which includes Windows operating system, declined 5 percent to $11.82 billion.

Revenues from Computing segment continues to fall as the world-wide PC market as a whole dropped 1.5 percent last quarter, according to International Data Corp.

Moving ahead, Financial Chief Amy Hood said, "We see strong demand for our cloud-based services and are executing well on our long-term growth strategy."

Microsoft completed the acquisition of LinkedIn on December 8 and the sale of its feature phone business in November 2016.

MSFT closed Thursday's trading at $64.27, up $0.59 or 0.93 % on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $0.55 or 0.86% in the after-hours trade.

