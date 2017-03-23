Erweiterte Funktionen

Microsoft Announces Patent License Agreement With Toyota




23.03.17 04:30
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced a new patent licensing agreement with Toyota Corp.

(TYT.L, TM) that includes broad coverage for connected car technologies. Today's agreement builds on Toyota and Microsoft's strong partnership, which includes their collaboration on the Azure-based Toyota Big Data Center.


"Microsoft invests $11.4 billion annually in research and development and for more than 30 years has been developing innovative technologies that are powering today's connected car experiences. When you look across telematics, infotainment, safety and other systems in today's connected cars, you find Microsoft technologies and innovation," said Erich Andersen, corporate vice president and chief IP counsel of Microsoft's Intellectual Property Group.


