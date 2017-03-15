Microsoft Adds LinkedIn Founder Hoffman To Board

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Microsoft":

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said Tuesday that it has appointed Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of professional networking company LinkedIn, to its board of directors with immediate effect.





Microsoft said in June 2016 that it agreed to buy LinkedIn for $26.2 billion. The deal closed by the end of last year.

The addition of Hoffman to Microsoft's board deepens the integration of LinkedIn into Microsoft. Earlier this year, Microsoft appointed Kevin Scott, LinkedIn's head of engineering, as Microsoft's chief technology officer.

Hoffman, aged 49, has been with Greylock Partners, where he is currently a partner, for the past seven years. He co-founded LinkedIn in 2002, and before that served as an executive vice president at PayPal.

Hoffman currently serves on the boards of Edmodo, Convoy and Blockstream. He also serves on several not-for-profit boards, including Wrapp and Kiva.org, as well as the chair of the West Coast advisory board for QuestBridge.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft said, "I've long admired Reid's ability to identify disruptive technologies and the passion we share for how digital platforms can create new opportunity for people around the world. As a board member, Reid's leadership and strategic perspective will help chart the future of our company as we aim to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more."

Hoffman said in a blog post, "After the acquisition was finalized in December, I began having more detailed conversations with Satya Nadella, Bill Gates, Microsoft Chairman John W Thompson, Jeff Weiner and others on the role I could play. Ultimately, we concluded that a position on Microsoft's Board would be the best way to leverage my contributions."

Hoffman also noted that following the combination with Microsoft, LinkedIn now has resources and technology assets to deploy as it moves forward.

The addition of Hoffman increases Microsoft's board to twelve members. Hoffman will be appointed to the Regulatory and Public Policy Committee.

