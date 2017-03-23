Erweiterte Funktionen

Micron Technology Q2 Profit Climbs 10200%




23.03.17 21:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $1.03 billion, or $0.90 per share. This was higher than $0.01 billion, or $0.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 58.7% to $4.65 billion. This was up from $2.93 billion last year.


Micron Technology earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $1.03 Bln. vs. $0.01 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10200% -EPS (Q2): $0.90 vs. $0.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8900% -Revenue (Q2): $4.65 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 58.7%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



