Micron Technology Q2 Profit Climbs 10200%
23.03.17 21:27
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $1.03 billion, or $0.90 per share. This was higher than $0.01 billion, or $0.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 58.7% to $4.65 billion. This was up from $2.93 billion last year.
Micron Technology earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $1.03 Bln. vs. $0.01 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10200% -EPS (Q2): $0.90 vs. $0.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8900% -Revenue (Q2): $4.65 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 58.7%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,47 $
|26,06 $
|0,41 $
|+1,57%
|23.03./22:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5951121038
|869020
|26,61 $
|9,35 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|27,202 €
|+12,40%
|21:59
|Stuttgart
|27,004 €
|+12,92%
|21:53
|Hamburg
|24,30 €
|+3,18%
|08:07
|Düsseldorf
|24,20 €
|+2,76%
|08:03
|München
|24,20 €
|+1,89%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|24,39 €
|+1,67%
|17:56
|Nasdaq
|26,47 $
|+1,57%
|21:00
|Berlin
|24,305 €
|+0,73%
|08:08
