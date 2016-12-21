Micron Technology Announces 12% Gain In Q1 Earnings

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Micron Technology":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $335 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $299 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $3.97 billion. This was up from $3.35 billion last year.

Micron Technology earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $335 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -Revenue (Q1): $3.97 Bln vs. $3.35 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.5%

