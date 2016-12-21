Micron Technology Announces 12% Gain In Q1 Earnings
21.12.16 22:25
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $335 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $299 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $3.97 billion. This was up from $3.35 billion last year.
Micron Technology earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $335 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -Revenue (Q1): $3.97 Bln vs. $3.35 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.5%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,22 $
|20,58 $
|2,64 $
|+12,83%
|22.12./20:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5951121038
|869020
|23,49 $
|9,31 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,266 €
|+13,29%
|20:52
|Nasdaq
|23,22 $
|+12,83%
|20:47
|Frankfurt
|22,20 €
|+12,54%
|19:40
|Stuttgart
|22,132 €
|+12,33%
|19:36
|Düsseldorf
|21,71 €
|+9,56%
|11:08
|Berlin
|21,56 €
|+9,53%
|10:57
|Hamburg
|21,20 €
|+8,16%
|08:04
|München
|21,20 €
|+8,16%
|08:01
