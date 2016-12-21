Erweiterte Funktionen

Micron Technology Announces 12% Gain In Q1 Earnings




21.12.16 22:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Micron Technology (MU) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $335 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $299 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $3.97 billion. This was up from $3.35 billion last year.


Micron Technology earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $335 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -Revenue (Q1): $3.97 Bln vs. $3.35 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,22 $ 20,58 $ 2,64 $ +12,83% 22.12./20:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5951121038 869020 23,49 $ 9,31 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,266 € +13,29%  20:52
Nasdaq 23,22 $ +12,83%  20:47
Frankfurt 22,20 € +12,54%  19:40
Stuttgart 22,132 € +12,33%  19:36
Düsseldorf 21,71 € +9,56%  11:08
Berlin 21,56 € +9,53%  10:57
Hamburg 21,20 € +8,16%  08:04
München 21,20 € +8,16%  08:01
