Micron Moves Notably Higher On Upgrade By Goldman Sachs

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Micron Technology":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chip maker Micron Technology (MU) is posting a strong gain in afternoon trading on Wednesday, climbing by 4.7 percent.

The advance by Micron comes after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Neutral.





Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM