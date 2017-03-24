Micron Leading The Semiconductor Sector Higher

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor stocks are seeing notable strength in afternoon trading on Friday, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing by 1 percent.





Micron (MU) has helped to lead the sector higher after the chip maker reported better than expected second quarter earnings and provided upbeat guidance.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM