Micron Leading The Semiconductor Sector Higher




24.03.17 19:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor stocks are seeing notable strength in afternoon trading on Friday, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing by 1 percent.


Micron (MU) has helped to lead the sector higher after the chip maker reported better than expected second quarter earnings and provided upbeat guidance.


