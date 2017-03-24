Erweiterte Funktionen
Micron Leading The Semiconductor Sector Higher
24.03.17 19:56
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor stocks are seeing notable strength in afternoon trading on Friday, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing by 1 percent.
Micron (MU) has helped to lead the sector higher after the chip maker reported better than expected second quarter earnings and provided upbeat guidance.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5.817,69 $
|5.821,64 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.08./23:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XC0009694271
|969427
|5.928 $
|4.574 $
5.818
-0,07%
-0,29%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Indizes Nasdaq
|5.817,69 $
|-0,07%
|23.03.17
= Realtime
