Micron Holding On To Strong Gain In Afternoon Trading




22.12.16 19:34
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Micron Technology (MU) continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Thursday.

Micron is currently up by 12 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over a year.


The jump by Micron comes after the chipmaker reported better than expected first quarter earnings on revenues that came in line with estimates. The chipmaker also provided upbeat second quarter guidance.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,19 $ 20,58 $ 2,61 $ +12,68% 23.12./01:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5951121038 869020 23,49 $ 9,31 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,222 € +13,07%  22.12.16
Nasdaq 23,19 $ +12,68%  22.12.16
Frankfurt 22,20 € +12,54%  22.12.16
Düsseldorf 21,71 € +9,56%  22.12.16
Berlin 21,56 € +9,53%  22.12.16
Hamburg 21,20 € +8,16%  22.12.16
München 21,20 € +8,16%  22.12.16
Stuttgart 22,264 € 0,00%  22.12.16
  = Realtime
