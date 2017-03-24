Erweiterte Funktionen

Micron Continues To Post Significant Gain In Afternoon Trading




24.03.17 18:35
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chip maker Micron (MU) continues to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Friday but has pulled back off its best levels of the day.

Shares of Micron are currently up by 8.1 percent after reaching a two-year intraday high.


The initial jump by Micron came after the company reported better than expected second quarter earnings and provided upbeat guidance.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
28,5466 $ 26,47 $ 2,0766 $ +7,85% 24.03./19:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5951121038 869020 29,87 $ 9,35 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		26,15 € -3,87%  19:58
München 27,20 € +12,40%  09:18
Berlin 27,095 € +11,48%  10:49
Hamburg 27,00 € +11,11%  08:05
Düsseldorf 26,82 € +10,83%  08:04
Frankfurt 26,498 € +8,64%  19:39
Nasdaq 28,555 $ +7,88%  19:47
Stuttgart 26,592 € -1,53%  17:56
  = Realtime
Aktuell
