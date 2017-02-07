Microchip Technology Inc. Profit Advances 78% In Q3
CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology Inc.
(MCHP) announced earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $246.55 million, or $1.05 per share. This was up from $138.44 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 59.6% to $881.19 million. This was up from $552.01 million last year.
Microchip Technology Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $246.55 Mln. vs. $138.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 78.1% -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 64.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $881.19 Mln vs. $552.01 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 59.6%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.01 - $1.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: $878 - $908 Mln
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|69,62 $
|69,17 $
|0,45 $
|+0,65%
|07.02./23:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5950171042
|886105
|69,73 $
|39,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|64,95 €
|+0,52%
|07.02.17
|Stuttgart
|64,995 €
|+1,07%
|07.02.17
|Nasdaq
|69,62 $
|+0,65%
|07.02.17
|Frankfurt
|64,50 €
|+0,57%
|07.02.17
|Berlin
|64,48 €
|+0,28%
|07.02.17
|München
|64,45 €
|+0,22%
|07.02.17
|Hamburg
|64,43 €
|-0,02%
|07.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|64,37 €
|-0,03%
|07.02.17
