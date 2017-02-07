Erweiterte Funktionen



Microchip Technology Inc. Profit Advances 78% In Q3




07.02.17 22:45
dpa-AFX


CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology Inc.

(MCHP) announced earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $246.55 million, or $1.05 per share. This was up from $138.44 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 59.6% to $881.19 million. This was up from $552.01 million last year.


Microchip Technology Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $246.55 Mln. vs. $138.44 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 78.1% -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 64.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $881.19 Mln vs. $552.01 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 59.6%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.01 - $1.11 Next quarter revenue guidance: $878 - $908 Mln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
69,62 $ 69,17 $ 0,45 $ +0,65% 07.02./23:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5950171042 886105 69,73 $ 39,01 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		64,95 € +0,52%  07.02.17
Stuttgart 64,995 € +1,07%  07.02.17
Nasdaq 69,62 $ +0,65%  07.02.17
Frankfurt 64,50 € +0,57%  07.02.17
Berlin 64,48 € +0,28%  07.02.17
München 64,45 € +0,22%  07.02.17
Hamburg 64,43 € -0,02%  07.02.17
Düsseldorf 64,37 € -0,03%  07.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Mirochip Technology 29.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...