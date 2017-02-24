Micro Focus Board Reconfirms Full Year Revenue Guidance

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Micro Focus International plc (MCFUF.PK, MCRO.L) announced its Board reconfirmed the full year revenue guidance for the Group for the financial year ending 30 April 2017 as a decline of 0% to minus 2% when compared with the constant currency revenue for the financial year ended 30 April 2016 (pro-forma for the acquisition of Serena Software).

On 7 September 2016, Micro Focus announced the acquisition of HPE's software business segment.



Micro Focus disclosed certain information from HPE's financial results for the three months ended 31 January 2017, as it relates to HPE Software: first quarter reported revenue were $721 million, down 8% year over year and down 1% when adjusted for divestitures and currency; and operating profit of $154 million, representing an improved operating margin of 21.4%.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM