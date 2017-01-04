Erweiterte Funktionen


Miami Woman Sentenced For Harassing Victim On Social Media




04.01.17 16:30
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Miami college student has been sentenced to jail for cyberstalking a California woman she was obsessed with.


"An unwanted relationship was being pushed on a victim who ultimately felt terrorized by an obsessed individual she didn't even know," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Jodi Anton, who supported the FBI during the investigation.


Kassandra Cruz was completing her criminal justice degree at Florida International University.


In June 2015, she became fixated on a woman she found on a pornography website and tracked down the actress through her social media accounts.


FBI intervened and uncovered a trail of threats and extortion that led to her arrest in May 2016.


In August 2016, Cruz was sentenced to 22 months in prison after having been found guilty of cyberstalking.


"Even while Cruz was being driven to jail, she still wanted to talk to the victim," said Special Agent George Nau, who investigated the case out of the FBI's Miami Field Office. "She was blinded by her obsession and oblivious to the impact of her crime."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



