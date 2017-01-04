Mexican Peso Weakens To Near 2-month Low Against U.S. Dollar

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Mexican Peso lost ground against the U.



S. dollar in the European session on Wednesday, on worries that the incoming Trump administration would renegotiate NAFTA trade deal signed by Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

On Tuesday, car maker Ford scrapped plans for the construction of a $1.6 billion assembly plant in Mexico and said it would rather invest this in a Michigan factory, after repeated attacks from Trump.

The Mexican Peso declined to 21.19 against the greenback, its lowest since November 11, 2016, when it hit a record low. The pair finished Tuesday's deals at 21.11.

