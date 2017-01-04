Erweiterte Funktionen


Mexican Peso Weakens To Near 2-month Low Against U.S. Dollar




04.01.17 15:36
dpa-AFX


MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Mexican Peso lost ground against the U.

S. dollar in the European session on Wednesday, on worries that the incoming Trump administration would renegotiate NAFTA trade deal signed by Canada, Mexico and the U.S.


On Tuesday, car maker Ford scrapped plans for the construction of a $1.6 billion assembly plant in Mexico and said it would rather invest this in a Michigan factory, after repeated attacks from Trump.


The Mexican Peso declined to 21.19 against the greenback, its lowest since November 11, 2016, when it hit a record low. The pair finished Tuesday's deals at 21.11.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:26 , dpa-AFX
Voters Want Trump To Focus On Jobs, Heali [...]
16:22 , dpa-AFX
M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Hol [...]
16:20 , dpa-AFX
BMW, Intel And Mobileye:fleet Of 40 Autonom [...]
16:19 , dpa-AFX
Valeo BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : NO [...]
16:17 , dpa-AFX
CES 2017: Faraday Future Reveals 'Weird-Pre [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...